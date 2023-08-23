Expand / Collapse search
Harris County: Firefighters battling restaurant fire on Tomball Parkway

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Firefighters are on the scene of a restaurant fire in Harris County off of Tomball Parkway. 

Details are limited, but officials the fire is burning in the 22300 block of Tomball Parkway and Hufsmith Kohrville Road. 

Officials said northbound feeder lanes of the Tomball Parkway are currently shut down by emergency crews. 

No word yet if any injuries have been reported. 

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 