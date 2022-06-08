Investigation underway at Freeport LNG near Surfside after 'some sort of explosion'

An investigation is underway after Surfside officials confirm "some sort of explosion" at Freeport LNG in Brazoria County.

Details are limited, so it's unclear what caused the incident or if there are any injuries reported. All we know from the Surfside Beach TX Police Department is "Freeport LNG has experienced some sort of explosion."

We're told the Surfside Beach, TX Police Department's Marine Division is assisting the U.S. Coast Guard in the investigation as well as the Port Freeport.

No other information was released, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.