Investigation underway after young travelers return from spring break, test positive for COVID-19

article

The Austin Public Health Department is investigating a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases after a group of young travelers returned from a spring break vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



Approximately 70 people in their 20’s departed in a chartered plane for a spring break trip about a week and a half ago, according to APH. Currently, 28 young adults on this trip have tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens more are under public health investigation.

Four of the confirmed cases did not present any symptoms.

Some of the group returned on separate commercial flights.

Austin Public Health, UT Health Austin and University Health Services have made contact with every spring breaker onboard the plane using flight manifests from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The 28 confirmed cases are self-isolating at this time. Others are under quarantine while being monitored and tested, according to APH.

The Department of State Health Services has been notified.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE FROM FOX 7 AUSTIN

Advertisement

RELATED: Track COVID-19 in Texas

Figures show nearly half of those testing positive for COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County are between the ages of 20 and 40.

"The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized or dying,“ Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said. “While younger people have less risk for complications, they are not immune to severe illness and death from COVID-19.”

While COVID-19 causes only mild illness for most people, it poses a significant danger to vulnerable populations, including older people and those who have underlying health conditions such as heart disease, immunodeficiency disease, diabetes, and lung disease.

Across the United States, people aged 65 and over make up almost half (45%) of hospitalizations and 80% of deaths associated with COVID-19, according to CDC. In Austin-Travis County, the number of people 65 and over is estimated to be 132,000 – about 10% of the population.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

This outbreak emerged well after the City of Austin and Travis County stepped up actions to protect those most susceptible to catching and being hospitalized by COVID-19, according to Austin Public Health. A new Austin Public Health Task Force for Nursing Homes is setting up nursing home isolation facilities to provide COVID-19 patients with a secure place to recover while keeping other nursing home residents and staff safe.

Hospitals are currently restricting visitors and family members in the facility.

Austin Public Health is also continuing to ask the wider community to take daily preventative actions to stop the spread of disease, including:

Wash your hands.

Cover sneezes and coughs with a bent elbow or tissue.

Avoid touching your face.

Stay home and save lives. Only go out for essential needs if you are well with no symptoms.

If you are a caretaker, be sure to establish a plan in the event you are sick.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

---

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 12 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 7 Austin app or on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.