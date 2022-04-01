Investigation underway after woman's burned body was found in NE Houston

article

An investigation is underway after a woman's burned body was found by a witness on Friday morning.

The discovery was made on the 3500 block of Cherry Street around 11:30 a.m. in northeast Houston.

Authorities said patrol officers responded to an industrial metal work business where the woman's burned body was found.

The witness who found the body notified a railroad employee, who then called police.

The victim's name and cause of death have not been released by officials as the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences complete their work.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.