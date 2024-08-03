International Fans Flock to NRG Stadium for Leagues Cup Showdown: Inter Miami vs. Tigres

Soccer enthusiasts filled NRG Stadium on Saturday as the Leagues Cup brought eight-time Liga MX champions Club Tigres de la UANL against reigning Leagues Cup champions and current MLS Supporters’ Shield leaders Inter Miami CF.

Both teams have already booked their tickets to the knockout stages.

The energy was palpable from the tailgate parties to the final whistle, with fans from around the world descending upon Houston to witness the face-off between two of soccer's vibrant teams. Despite soccer superstar Lionel Messi's absence due to injury, the event was a testament to the sport's growing popularity in the U.S.

Humberto Garcia traveled from Michoacan, Mexico, with high hopes for his favorite team. "We came to visit our friends in Houston and check out the game. We're here to support Los Tigres, and we're going to have a great time," said Garcia.

Echoing Garcia's sentiment was Raul Gustos Reyna from Monterrey, Mexico, a self-proclaimed die-hard Tigres fan. "We follow them everywhere, and today's match brought us here to Houston," Reyna said.

Risi Kagka came all the way from Nepal for the love of the sport. "I love Messi, Argentina, and Inter Miami," said Kagka. "Even without Messi, no problem. Inter Miami is still Inter Miami."

A fan from Odessa, attending the match for the first time with family, was thrilled by the experience. "This is our first time. I brought my brother and cousins. It's badass. We're making core memories," the fan remarked.

Elicer Garcia, an FC Barcelona fan who traveled from Mexico City, shared his initial draw to the game. "I’m a Barcelona fan, and it was a huge draw to come watch Messi play against my team [Tigres], but that didn’t happen this time, but there are other great players," Garcia said.

The sentiment that soccer has taken root in the United States resonated with fans. "Over the last two to three years, soccer has really taken off in the U.S.," one fan observed. "Growing up in Houston, I never imagined attending a soccer game. But soccer is here to stay, and it promises to be one of the next great American pastimes."

FOX 26 spoke to many fans who traveled from all over the state of Texas and the United States to enjoy Inter Miami versus Tigres.

