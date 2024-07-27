Houston Kicks Off Inaugural Leagues Cup with Dynamo's Face-off Against Liga MX's Atlas

Soccer fans gathered in high spirits as the brand new Leagues Cup tournament commenced this weekend, and today's action saw local favorites Houston Dynamo take on the Mexican soccer league's Atlas FC.

Supporters were eager to witness the budding talent from Mexico, the United States, and Canada converge in a tournament promising to stir robust competition and elicit regional pride.

FOX 26 was at the game at Shell Energy Stadium, where the air was electric with anticipation and family rivalries added a layer of excitement to the game.

One Houston Dynamo fan expressed the deep-rooted family tradition of enjoying soccer, while also reveling in the unique experience of watching their favorite team play against his father's team.

"I love watching soccer with my dad. It’s always been a tradition for me and him, but it's also exciting coming to the stadium to watch his team (Atlas) play against my team. It’s a feeling you can’t really explain," Juan Malacara said.

An Atlas supporter acknowledged the high quality of both teams: "They’re two very good teams and there’s always that rivalry between Mexico and the United States," Juan Manuel Malacara said.

Fans like Rafael Limon purchased tickets early to share this experience with his parents.

"It’s been a while since I’ve been able to watch Atlas. Once I saw the tickets come up I had to bring my mom and my dad, it’s going to be good," Limon said.

For many, such as Dynamo fan and professional FIFA player, Jordy Reyes, this tournament is also a stage to witness the debate over which league and federation reigns supreme.

"It’s an ongoing debate in the soccer world and social media about what league is better and what federation is currently better Americans vs Mexicans, I’m excited," Reyes said.

The unveiling of the Leagues Cup has not only sparked excitement about the international talent it brings, but also about soccer's growing momentum in Houston, especially with the city set to host games in the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

"Gearing up for the World Cup in a number of years, yes! I can’t wait. It’s an exciting time in the U.S.," Paul Gulgowski said.

Along with Jeff Stilschneider, another Dynamo enthusiast, they echoed a similar sentiment of eagerness for the World Cup, seeing the game as a precursor to the international event.

"We got two places in Texas. We got Houston and Dallas," Stilschenieder said.