During the "Storm Alert Days," the potential of hail and ensuing damage puts homeowners on alert.

In the unfortunate event of such damage, it's crucial to know the correct procedure to file an insurance claim. Below are some helpful tips that will help save you time.

Contact Your Insurance Company

The first step is to get in touch with your insurance company as soon as possible. Report the damage immediately and initiate the process to file a claim.

Understand Your Coverage

The declaration page of your insurance policy, typically found on the first or second page, will provide information about the coverage offered. It's crucial to understand the extent of your insurance coverage, the deductible amount, and the details about replacement costs.

Document the Damage

Take clear and detailed pictures of the damage sustained. These will serve as proof and can be extremely useful while claiming insurance.

Keep a Detailed Record

Make sure to maintain a comprehensive record of all conversations you have regarding your claim, along with dates and times. This can be handy if you need to refer back to what was discussed during these conversations.

Use State-Provided Resources

Texas offers resources to help homeowners navigate the insurance claim process. They provide assistance in filing claims, avoiding scams and fraud, and even contact information for help when you're filing a claim. Be sure to utilize these resources. Knowing what to do after a hailstorm not only ensures that you file an insurance claim correctly but also helps avoid any potential pitfalls. Stay prepared and handle the situation with confidence. You can find a link to the Texas Department of Insurance here.