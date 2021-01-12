Police: Woman reportedly ran red light before deadly crash in NW Houston

article

A driver who reportedly ran a red light before a deadly crash in northwest Houston has been arrested and charged, police say.

Lohortenes Sanders, 28, is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Gulf Bank and Antoine around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, witnesses reported that Sanders had an argument with someone in a nearby apartment complex. When the passenger exited Sanders' car, police say she drove erratically through the complex and then drove eastbound on West Gulf Bank Road.

Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of Gulf Bank and Antoine.

Police say a witness reported Sanders ran the red light at the Antoine intersection and was struck by a gold-colored Chevrolet Malibu traveling northbound.

The 58-year-old woman who was driving the Malibu was ejected from her car. She died at the scene.

Sanders was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

