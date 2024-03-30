8-day-old infant attacked by dog in Pasadena: police

An infant suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a dog in Pasadena on Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1800 block of East Martha Lane, at 9:41 a.m. after a family reported their dog had attacked an 8-day-old baby.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The infant was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital with severe head injuries to receive urgent medical attention.

Pasadena authorities are investigating the incident and Animal Control safely relocated the dog to their facility.