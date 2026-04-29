Sugar Land business closes after deadly onsite accident

The Brief An industrial accident was reported Wednesday morning at a recycling center on McKaskle Road. Officials confirmed there was an accident "involving the operation of heavy machinery." A company lawyer says the location is closed until further notice.



An employee has died after a reported industrial accident at a Sugar Land business.

Deadly Sugar Land work incident

What we know:

Officials confirmed an industrial accident was reported between 10-11 a.m. Wednesday on McKaskle Road. A lawyer confirmed with FOX 26 that the incident happened at C&D Scrap Metal near State Highway 6.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, an employee was pronounced deceased at the scene following an accident "involving the operation of heavy machinery."

The C&D attorney says no witnesses were present when the incident happened, but a coworker saw the aftermath and called 911.

County authorities are continuing to investigate.

The business will be closed until further notice.

What we don't know:

The employee who was killed has not been named at this time.

FOX 26 has contacted OSHA to confirm if an investigation has been opened.