If you're starting your first year of college, here's some exciting news for you when it comes to your car.

Advance Auto Parts is offering ten lucky incoming freshmen the opportunity to win a "Fuel Ride to College," which entails four years of free gasoline for their vehicle.

This initiative aims to alleviate some of the financial burden that college students face, with 67% of them agreeing that paying for gas is a major strain on their finances, as revealed in a recent national survey conducted by Atomik Research.

College life can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to managing expenses. Tuition, textbooks, and living costs can quickly add up, leaving little room in the budget for additional expenses like fuel.

Recognizing this challenge, Advance Auto Parts is stepping in to lend a helping hand to deserving students.

To enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win four years of paid gasoline, you can apply here.