Inaugural bacon festival in Humble this summer, tickets available

IT'S BACON TIME! Prepare for a bacon-filled day at the inaugural Humble Bacon Festival!

Guests can enjoy a day of bacon delights from more than 100 vendors with bacon treats and bacon snacks such as bacon ranch pickles, bacon beer made by Megaton Brewery Co, bacon freeze-dried candies, bacon cotton candy, bacon popcorn, bacon lemonade, bacon hot sauce, and unique bacon food items made by an array of food trucks.

You can also enjoy live music featuring the Blue Bonnet Basterds and Dad Bod Band.

Add on to the bacon theme by participating in themed activities like riding the mechanical pig, participating in the bacon bod contest, joining the bacon eating contest, or having your kids participate in the bacon snow cone eating contest!

Confident in your bacon skills? Enter your best bacon recipe in the bacon cook-off competition

Tickets are available for purchase for $10 per adult. Kids aged 16 and under get in for free.