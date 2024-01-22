Blue Bell is releasing a new ice cream flavor with a "twist".

According to the company, the Cinnamon Twist ice cream has hints of brown sugar and cinnamon with pieces of cinnamon bun dough and a cinnamon icing swirl.

Cinnamon Twist (Photo courtesy Blue Bell)

"We have put a twist on a popular pastry by turning it into a great-tasting ice cream," said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. "The perfect cinnamon twist has a soft, almost gooey texture. The cinnamon bun dough pieces in our new Cinnamon Twist Ice Cream capture this perfectly. And the delicious cinnamon icing swirl complements the ice cream and tasty dough pieces. It is a sweet twist our fans will enjoy."

The new flavor, which arrived in stores on Monday, is only available for a limited time.

It is available in the half gallon and pint sizes.