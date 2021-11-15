In time for the holidays, learn how to make Mulled Wine at local bar

As the temperature drops, the drinks are heating up.

Local wine bar, Buy the Glass Wine Lounge, located at 19620 Kuykendahl Rd. in Spring, Texas is currently hosting Friendsgiving Mulled Wine Making Classes.

Mulled Wine dates back to the 2nd century when the Romans would heat their wine as defense against the cold winters. It is a heated wine that contains spices, various seasonal fruits and sugar. It may also include a liquor.



You can taste and learn how to make the holiday household staple, mulled wine, at this wine education class. After the class and mulled wine tasting, take your custom bottle to share with friends and family.

Book your Friendsgiving session anytime through Thanksgiving. They are open daily.



For more info, click here.