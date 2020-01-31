In midst of coronavirus threat, thousands of Americans die from the flu

Friday afternoon The White House declared a Public Health Emergency in the United States because of the Coronavirus.

The virus has spread abundantly across China infecting roughly 10,000 people. However, in the United States, only seven people are confirmed to have the sometimes deadly virus.

Major airports across the United States have started screening passengers for the illness. In addition, many people can be seen wearing protective masks.

“It’s scary because if someone comes here and they have it, it’s very easy to spread,” said one Houstonian. “I’ve seen people with plastic bags over their strollers.”

Despite the growing fear over the coronavirus, the flu has been deadly this season in the United States. According to the Center for Disease Control, they estimate more than 10,000 Americans have died this season from the flu. Experts believe the flu is much deadlier, more widespread, and more of an immediate threat to Americans.

So far, no Americans have died in the United States from the coronavirus.

“I think if it’s contained in China that’s one thing,” said the Houstonian. “If it ends up coming here, that’s the scary part. I think they’ve done a good job of containing it.”

