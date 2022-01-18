In-depth look at two repeat violent offenders accused of taking 2 lives in one week while free on bond

28-year-old Nathan Humphrey Jr was a career criminal.



"Here's someone, as a teenager, he gets five years in the penitentiary back in 2012 for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.



In August 2021, Humphrey was freed from jail with a personal recognizance bond for a terroristic threat charge. He never returned to court but picked up two felony assault charges.

He was a wanted fugitive when officers say he gunned down 59-year-old Robin Baucom, the manager of a northside Cracker Barrel.



"The greatest love a person can have, is giving their life for another person, and that's exactly what she did," said Baucom's brother Billy Crumpton.



On Saturday, police say Baucom was trying to help her co-worker get inside the business after Humphrey stole her purse.



"And was wrestling with the guy trying to get him away, so she could shut the door, and lock it, and he took the gun up there and shot her," Crumpton said.

Humphrey was shot to death Monday by sheriff's deputies fearing he was armed.



"People are paying the price, and people are dying out there. In a lot of these cases, the defendants quite frankly shouldn't be out, to begin with," said Kahan.



27-year-old Devonte Williams is a good example of that.



After he violated his bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by picking up another aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, his bond was revoked.

But get this, instead of reinstating his bond with a higher amount, 337th Criminal District Court Judge Colleen Gaido lowered it.



"So from $40,000 to $5,000, so he's out now on a $10,000 and a $5,000 when he originally had bonds set at $80,000 and $40,000," Kahan said.



What makes that even more troubling is what a magistrate told the court about Williams’ 3 arrests for aggravated cases.



"It's impossible to craft bond conditions that could reasonably assure community safety due to the randomness of each act."

Last Wednesday, Williams led a deputy on a chase that turned deadly.



"Now, you have a sheriff’s deputy in the hospital and you have a mother of two dead," said Kahan.



Williams is now in federal custody,