Immigrant community faces uncertainty as Trump promises immigration overhaul

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, individuals in the immigrant community are confronting heightened uncertainty following Trump's pledges of substantial immigration reforms.

DACA recipient Yajaira Uribe detailed her unrest. "It’s been tough," Uribe said. "You don’t know if you’re going to have another day and having President Donald Trump in the house next year not knowing if my DACA will get revoked or not."

Throughout the community, a collective apprehension hangs heavy, with many fearing the worst. Cesar Espinoza, Executive Director of FIEL Houston, a non-profit serving immigrant families, echoes this sentiment, fielding questions rife with unease.

"People are asking, what’s going to happen now. Am I safe? Will I be deported? We’ve gotten the range of questions and, unfortunately, our answer is still, we don’t know what’s gonna happen," Espinoza stated.

Trump has vowed to initiate widespread immigration changes, including mass deportations, an end to birthright citizenship, and a bolstered border patrol, but the specifics of these planned policies remain vague. His recent nomination of Tom Homan as the border czar adds another layer of speculation.

Espinoza said that even among the undocumented community, there are divided opinions about Trump—some supportive due to economic reasons, others silent and concerned about potential immigration policies.

"A lot of people voted. We even have people that are undocumented who say, ‘I support Donald Trump because of the economy.’ But then you ask them about immigration, and they’re like ‘I don’t want to talk about that’" Espinoza said.

Uribe, originally from Mexico, has lived in the U.S. for 23 years and fears the implications of Trump's presidency on her life.

"It is a little bit scary because I’ve been here mostly living all my life now, and I don’t know how I will make it.," she said.

Amidst the anxiety, immigration advocates and attorneys urge individuals with mixed immigration status to take proactive measures and seek legal assistance.

Looking ahead, changes under the Republican-controlled House, Senate, and presidency may be unprecedented, advocates say. The community remains watchful and wary as the new administration's policy directions emerge.