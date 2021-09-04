'I'm not going back to jail,' Harris Co. deputy shoots knife-wielding man

article

Officials are looking into an officer-involved shooting Friday night, where a deputy fired at a man wielding a knife.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Cypress Station Dr., where the Harris County Sheriff's Office says officials were called out to an assault call.

Authorities say an unidentified suspect became belligerent with officers, prompting them to use their tasers, but to no avail.

During the entire incident, we're told the suspect repeatedly said to authorities, "you're gonna have to shoot me. I'm not going back to jail."

When the tasers proved ineffective, officials say the suspect broke loose and ran into into the kitchen where he grabbed several knives from the knife drawer and lundged at the deputies. That's when an officer fired his weapon.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital undergoing surgery. No other information was shared with FOX 26, as of this writing.

This is a developing story.