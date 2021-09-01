Suspect dead following 20-minute pursuit in North Houston, deputy 'severely injured'

article

A suspect is dead following a police pursuit and officer-involved shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Houston Police Department Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said during a news briefing late Wednesday night that earlier in the evening at a church, a suspect vehicle arrived and ensued in a possible family disturbance.

Slinkard said the suspect met a family member at the church then started ramming vehicles, apparently at the church.

Authorities said the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived.

Police said a female that lives on the 1200 block of Mitchell, saw a suspicious vehicle on her home camera and made a call to police that the suspect from the church may be there.

Officers responded to the home but were unable to find the suspect's vehicle, authorities said.

Later in the evening, Slinkard said Precinct 1 deputies found the suspicious vehicle on Hardy Toll Road as a drunk driver going the wrong way.

That's when a chase ensued because the suspect refused to stop when the deputies tried to stop the vehicle. It was at that point deputies learned the vehicle was stolen, possibly as recently as Wednesday.

As the chase continued, it ended up back on the 1200 block of Mitchell as police believed the suspect was related to individuals on the street.

Slinkard said it looked like a continuation of the potential family disturbance that occurred at the church earlier in the evening.

At the end of the chase, Slinkard said the suspect ran his vehicle into the house as well and left a large hole in the side of the house.

No one was hurt inside the home when the collision occurred, officials said.

When authorities got back to the home, a deputy constable got out of his vehicle and attempted to approach the suspect.

That's when, Slinkard said, the suspect used his vehicle as a weapon and ran over the deputy constable.

The deputy constable, who is about 34-years-old and has been with the department for about four years, was life-flighted to the hospital with injuries and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

When the deputy was run over and the suspect used the vehicle in that manner, Slinkard said officers fired their weapons at the suspect.

The suspect, who authorities believe to be a Hispanic male, unknown age, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released as authorities haven't searched the suspect's vehicle.

No other officers or citizens were hurt in the incident.

Authorities are continuing their investigation.