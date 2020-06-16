If you're looking to buy a bicycle, it could be difficult to find

During this time, when a lot of people have been stuck at home or shut-out of normal activities, the 'bicycle' has become very popular.

But, if you have one, count yourself lucky as they are getting difficult to find. Bicycle shops, across the country, report dramatic shortages of the two-wheeled transportation.

Industry research shows sales of adult leisure bikes tripled in April, while overall sales, in the U.S. doubled year-to-year.

At Handlebar Cyclery, in Richmond, a box delivered with a new bike inside is already spoken for. As bicycle stores were labeled 'essential businesses' and have stayed open throughout the pandemic, sales and repairs have skyrocketed.

Handlebar owner, Stephen Crew says he's never seen anything like it. "It's just been a little crazy. Great for business, but a little out of control," he says.

While some vendors are able to provide inventory, most have little to offer.

At big-box retailers, like Academy, racks that would normally be full of affordable bicycles are nearly empty. As a result, shoppers may have to take what they can find, pay a little extra, or wait for it.

"It's challenging and some customers get frustrated that they cannot find what they're looking for, but it is nationwide," says Crew, "They're not alone in this search."

Several factors are causing the shortage: Manufacturing disruptions, in Asia, where 90% of U.S. bicycles are made; enormous interest in venturing out on two-wheels; and a tough time of year to get 'busy', as bike manufacturers have already built their scheduled inventory to last the summer, and are now gearing up to build next year's models.

It could take months to catch up.

But, while the bicycle business tries to manage demand, they hope the big payoff will come when this is all over and a new generation of bicycle enthusiasts decides they want to stick with the experience.