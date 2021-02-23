Ice-T helps squash beef in new legal show ‘The Mediator’

No one is as real as Ice-T and his latest series "The Mediator" shows just how real the legendary rapper and actor can get when it comes to a feud.

The new series will see the Grammy Award-winning artist settling various disputes between two feuding parties.

The half-hour legal series will get a limited four-week run on FOX-owned stations as well as FOX Soul.

And who better to investigate legal problems like Ice-T, who played Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on the hugely successful series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," for over 20 years.

Each person will plead their case, provide evidence as Ice-T calls upon various experts to share their advice to help resolve the disputes.

In an exclusive first look, Ice-T is shown speaking with various people virtually as he attempts to settle their issues and help the parties come to an honest resolution.

Advertisement

"These are two people that have a problem, learning how to solve a disagreement," Ice-T says in a video preview. "In the streets, we call it squashing beef."

"The Mediator" premieres in March on FOX stations nationally.

This station is owned by the Fox Corporation.



