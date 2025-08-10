ICE Houston arrests more than 350 gang members in past 6 months

article

The Brief ICE arrested 356 undocumented migrant gang members in the Houston area over the first six months of the Trump administration, officials from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. The individuals, who were members of over 40 different gangs, have a combined total of 1,685 criminal convictions, including for murder, child sexual assault, and arson. The arrested individuals illegally entered the U.S. a total of 1,434 times, with one person having entered 40 times.



The agency said the individuals were arrested as part of a targeted effort to remove what it called "the worst of the worst" criminal immigrants to improve public safety and national security.

According to ICE, the 356 people arrested illegally entered the country a combined 1,434 times and have 1,685 criminal convictions. The offenses include murder, child sexual assault, theft and arson. One of the arrested individuals illegally entered the U.S. 40 times.

"Despite attempts by some to undermine the courageous work being done by our officers, the brave men and women of ICE continue to put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent transnational gang members, foreign fugitives and dangerous criminal aliens," said Gabriel Martinez, acting field office director for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Houston.

"In just the past couple of years in Houston, transnational gang members were responsible for brutally raping and murdering an innocent 12-year-old girl on her way to the store," Martinez said. "Our officers know their efforts can help prevent atrocities like that from ever occurring again, and they won’t rest until they’re all gone."

ICE said those arrested were members of more than 40 different gangs, including MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Latin Kings, Paisas, Surenos-13, and Tango Blast.

Some of the specific individuals arrested included:

Milton Alexander Magana Fuentes, a 31-year-old child predator and Paisas gang member from El Salvador, arrested July 2. He has illegally entered the U.S. four times. While illegally in the U.S., Magana Fuentes has been convicted of sexual indecency with a child, failure to register as a sex offender, illegal reentry and illegal entry.

Ronald Alberto Rivas-Aguilar, a 28-year-old MS-13 gang member from El Salvador, arrested July 21. He illegally entered the U.S. twice and has been convicted of homicide.

Humberto Romero Avila, a 45-year-old Paisas gang member from Mexico, arrested Jan. 31. He illegally entered the U.S. 10 times. On Feb. 13, ICE deported Romero Avila to Mexico, where he was wanted for homicide. While he was in the U.S., Romero Avila was convicted of four DWIs, as well as larceny, illegal reentry and illegal entry.

Jonathan Josue Valle-Moralez, a 31-year-old previously deported MS-13 gang member from El Salvador, arrested Feb. 24. He’s been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm. On March 6, ICE transferred Valle-Moralez into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service to be prosecuted for homicide.

Javier Ivan Montoya-Avila, a 34-year-old Paisas gang member from Mexico, arrested April 16. He illegally entered the U.S. 26 times and has been convicted of burglary, tampering with government records, criminal trespass, illegal reentry and illegal entry.

Jose Angel Martinez, a 39-year-old child predator and Paisas gang member from Mexico, arrested May 7. He illegally entered the U.S. five times and has been convicted of sexual indecency with a minor, aggravated assault of a family member, resisting arrest, burglary, drug possession and obstructing police.

Luis Fernando Nava-Garcia, a 20-year-old Paisas gang member from Mexico, arrested May 5. He illegally entered the U.S. 40 times and has been convicted twice for illegal reentry.

Gerardo Ortega-Contreras, 43-year-old previously deported Tango Blast gang member from Mexico, arrested June 26. He has been convicted five times for resisting/evading arrest, four times for DWI, three times each for obstructing an investigation and burglary; twice for hit-and-run, and once each for drug possession, assault and larceny.

Juan Manuel Cayetano-Vasquez, a 48-year-old Surenos-13 gang member from Mexico, arrested March 26. He illegally entered the U.S. 13 times. While illegally in the U.S., Cayetano-Vasquez was convicted six times for drug possession and three times for resisting arrest; twice each for domestic violence, assault and identity theft; and once each for false imprisonment, illegal entry, illegal reentry, battery and destroying evidence.

Jonathan Morales-Abundis, a 30-year-old Surenos-13 gang member from Mexico, arrested April 9. He illegally entered the U.S. 29 times and has been convicted three times for illegal reentry, and once for alien smuggling and illegal entry.

Jose Pizano-Tierrablanca, a 33-year-old Surenos-13 gang member from Mexico, arrested April 8. He illegally entered the U.S. four times and has been convicted of sexual indecency with a minor and illegal entry.

Samuel Valenzuela Martinez, a 55-year-old Paisas gang member from Mexico, arrested July 7. He illegally entered the U.S. five times and has been convicted six times for DWI, three times each for assault and illegal entry, and once each for hit-and-run, larceny, cruelty toward a child, evading arrest, fraud and illegal reentry.

Luis Alberto Hernandez, a 46-year-old Latin Kings gang member from Mexico, arrested Feb. 6. He illegally entered the U.S. three times and has been convicted four times for domestic violence, three times for illegal reentry, twice for aggravated assault, and once each for drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm, obstructing police, disorderly conduct, drug possession, interfering with a 911 emergency call and child abuse.

Juan Pablo Hernandez Ramos, a 35-year-old child predator and Paisas gang member from Mexico, arrested Feb. 14. He was deported from the U.S. three times and has been convicted of possession with intent to promote child pornography, sexual assault, aggravated assault, illegal entry and illegal reentry.

