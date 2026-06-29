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Chase on I-45 ends with officer-involved shooting

By
FOX Local
Texas
Published June 29, 2026 4:12 PM CDT
Published June 29, 2026 4:12 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A person wanted in connection with an assault and robbery in Harris County led police on a chase.
    • The chase ended in Leon County with an officer-involved shooting.
    • The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

CENTERVILLE, Texas - A chase through several Texas counties Monday ended with an officer-involved shooting.

What we know:

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were chasing someone believed to be connected to an assault in Harris County and a robbery in Walker County. The chase ended on Interstate 45 near mile marker 163.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a trooper was the officer involved in the shooting. The suspect was taken to a hospital in Temple for treatment.

Texas Department of Public Safety(DPS)

No troopers were injured.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

What we don't know:

The identity and condition of the suspect was not released.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

TexasCrime and Public SafetyNews