Chase on I-45 ends with officer-involved shooting

The Brief A person wanted in connection with an assault and robbery in Harris County led police on a chase. The chase ended in Leon County with an officer-involved shooting. The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.



A chase through several Texas counties Monday ended with an officer-involved shooting.

What we know:

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were chasing someone believed to be connected to an assault in Harris County and a robbery in Walker County. The chase ended on Interstate 45 near mile marker 163.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a trooper was the officer involved in the shooting. The suspect was taken to a hospital in Temple for treatment.

No troopers were injured.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

What we don't know:

The identity and condition of the suspect was not released.