Chase on I-45 ends with officer-involved shooting
CENTERVILLE, Texas - A chase through several Texas counties Monday ended with an officer-involved shooting.
What we know:
According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were chasing someone believed to be connected to an assault in Harris County and a robbery in Walker County. The chase ended on Interstate 45 near mile marker 163.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said a trooper was the officer involved in the shooting. The suspect was taken to a hospital in Temple for treatment.
No troopers were injured.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.
What we don't know:
The identity and condition of the suspect was not released.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.