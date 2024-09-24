I-610 East Loop lanes will be closed for bridge repairs from Sept. 28-30

Lanes of I-610 East Loop will be closed during the weekend for repairs on a bridge in the area.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced two right lanes of I-610 East Loop northbound will close starting at a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30. These lanes fo from the Port of Houston to Clinton Drive.

The following additional ramp closures are also planned:

The I-610 East Loop northbound Clinton Drive entrance and exit ramps. Drivers can exit at Market Street make a U-turn, and continue on I-610 East Loop southbound to access Clinton Dr.

The I-610 East Loop northbound Port of Houston entrance ramp. Drivers need to stay on the frontage road and use the next available I-610 southbound entrance, then U-turn at Broadway Street to return to I-610 northbound.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and follow posted detour signs.