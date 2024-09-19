The Brief Houston Transtar is reporting multiple lane closures in north Houston due to road work. The direct connectors at I-45 Gulf Freeway and Beltway 8-South will be closed. The closure will begin on Saturday evening and reopen on Monday morning.



Houston Transtar is reporting that multiple lane closures will be in effect in north Houston for road work this weekend.

Officials said direct connectors at I-45 Gulf Freeway and Beltway 8-South will be closed.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday, September 21 and re-open at 5 a.m. on Monday, September 23.

As always, drivers should proceed with caution in any road work area and obey all posted traffic signs or workers signs.