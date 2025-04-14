I-45 crashes: Man killed trying to cross freeway, deputies hit by possible drunk driver

The Brief A male pedestrian was killed after being hit while trying to cross I-45 near FM 1960, according to Harris County authorities. Officials say the woman driver immediately turned around and called 911. Two deputies in their patrol vehicle at the scene of the crash were hit later on by a possible intoxicated driver. All three were taken to the hospital after complaining of pain, officials said.



Harris County deputies were taken to the hospital after their vehicle was hit by what officials believe to be a drunk driver.

Pedestrian killed in crash, deputies hit

What we know:

Sergeant B. Bondurant of the Harris County Sheriff's Office reported around 10 p.m., a Chevy Tahoe was southbound and getting onto I-45 near FM 1960.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The front end of the Tahoe hit an adult Hispanic man trying to cross the freeway. The woman driver immediately turned around and called 911.

CRIME: West Houston: Man killed in Highway 6 road rage shooting; photos released of suspect vehicle

Sgt. Bondurant says the man was only hit once and pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The woman had her adult son in the vehicle, but neither was injured.

Deputies hit while assisting with crash

What we know:

Around 1 a.m., a possible intoxicated driver hit a patrol vehicle sitting on a ramp.

The deputies were part of the team investigating the deadly auto-pedestrian crash from earlier in the evening.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

According to Sgt. Bondurant, there was one field training officer in the front seat and his probationary patrol deputy in the passenger seat. Their rear lights were on.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Authorities say an adult male driver in a Honda Odyssey minivan hit the back of their vehicle. Both vehicles rotated counterclockwise.

The driver was identified as 51-year-old Leslie King.

All three occupants were taken to local hospitals after complaining of pain and expected to be okay.

What's next:

The driver could be charged with a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge.