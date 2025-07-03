I-45 crashes: Hazmat spills block lanes of traffic at Crosstimbers & Patton

Two heavy truck accidents are causing traffic delays on the I-45 North Freeway Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to Houston TranStar, two vehicles, including a heavy truck, were involved in an incident at Patton Street near Cavalcade and Main Street, causing a hazmat spill.

The right shoulder, right lane, and two center lanes have been impacted.

Houston TranStar reports a second incident at Crosstimebers Street, where another hazmat spill has been reported.

The left and right shoulder, left and right lanes, and three center lanes have been impacted.

What we don't know:

It has not been reported if anyone was injured.