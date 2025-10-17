The Brief A female driver has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter for her role in a deadly crash on Friday. The driver allegedly rear-ended a Nissan at a high rate of speed, causing it to catch fire, and kill the two inside. The passenger in the Tesla was taken to a hospital for injuries.



A woman has been charged for allegedly causing a crash that killed two people early on Friday morning, says the Houston Police Department.

Two killed in crash on I-10

What we know:

Lieutenant Khan reports officers were called about a deadly accident on I-10 eastbound just past the Sawyer Street exit involving two vehicles.

Officers at the scene learned the driver of a Tesla rear-ended a Nissan sedan while driving at a high-rate of speed. According to Lt. Khan, the Nissan caught fire after being hit. The Tesla was going so fast, it appeared to have hit barriers on both sides of the freeway before coming to a stop, officials state.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The driver and passenger in the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified. The Tesla passenger was taken to the hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

SUGGESTED: Northeast Harris County: 3 teens arrested in rideshare driver's shooting death, sheriff says

Lt. Khan says the driver of the Tesla stayed at the scene and was taken into custody. The female has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The freeway remains closed as the Vehicular Crimes Division investigates.

What we don't know:

The identity of those who died in the Nissan have not been identified. Houston police have also not released the identity of the suspect.

It is unclear how fast the Tesla driver was going.