Northeast Harris County: 3 teens arrested in rideshare driver's shooting death, sheriff says

The Brief Authorities say 28-year-old Jake Hieu Quoc Nguyen was shot to death and found lying on the road in September. Allegedly, three teens shot Nguyen, took his vehicle and belongings, and fled the scene. One was reportedly charged with capital murder. The other two were allegedly charged with tampering.



Three teens, aged 13-15-years-old, have been arrested for the September death of a Harris County rideshare driver, according to the sheriff.

Harris County crime: Teens arrested for driver's death

The backstory:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the teens' arrests are tied to the shooting death of 28-year-old Quoc "Jake" Nguyen.

On Sept. 4 at about 11 p.m., deputies were called to the 13700 block of Lakewood Forest Drive near Grant Road. When they arrived, deputies discovered Nguyen, a Marine Corps Veteran, had been shot and killed.

What we know:

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, a 15-year-old has been charged with capital murder, and a 14-and 13-year-old were charged with tampering with evidence.

The teens allegedly shot Nguyen, stole his vehicle and property, and fled the scene.

The sheriff says all three have been booked in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

What we don't know:

The suspects have not been identified by authorities.

There is no information on whether Nguyen's car and/or belongings were found.

‘It’s just so hard to believe'

Dig deeper:

FOX 26 spoke to Nguyen's family days after his death.

Jake's brother, Matthew, said he was working for Uber to help take care of his mother and sister. The Nguyen family immigrated to Houston from Vietnam.

"At the time he was driving that night, he had a rideshare from Uber," Matthew Nguyen explained. "He picked up one customer and dropped him off downtown. After that, he still had some people in the car. Uber confirmed that’s the last time they heard from him."

"I had just spoken to him on Tuesday, and he sounded like he finally figured some stuff out. Then we get a call on Friday… and this is the case."

