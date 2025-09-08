Harris County crime: Family seeking justice after Marine veteran found shot to death

The Brief Authorities say 28-year-old Jake Hieu Quoc Nguyen was shot to death and found lying on the road in Northwest Harris County on September 4. Nguyen's brother said he was driving for Uber the night of the murder. The family is pushing for justice while investigators continue to look for the suspect.



A Houston family is demanding justice after 28-year-old Jake Hieu Quoc Nguyen, a Marine Corps veteran and Uber driver, was found shot to death on the side of the road in Northwest Harris County.

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 11 p.m. on Sept. 4 to Lakewood Forest Drive, where they initially believed a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, deputies discovered Nguyen had been shot and killed.

Authorities are investigating and say it's still unclear whether Nguyen was shot along Lakewood Forest Drive or killed elsewhere and then left at the scene.

Family speaks out

What they're saying:

Nguyen’s brother, Matthew Nguyen, says Jake had been driving for Uber the night he was murdered and his brother's car is currently missing.

"At the time he was driving that night, he had a rideshare from Uber," Matthew Nguyen explained. "He picked up one customer and dropped him off downtown. After that, he still had some people in the car. Uber confirmed that’s the last time they heard from him."

Matthew Nguyen said his brother worked for Uber so he could help take care of his mother and sisters. The Nguyen family immigrated to Houston from Vietnam. Jake, the second oldest of five children, was known for his easy-going personality and strong sense of responsibility.

Matthew Nguyen said he had recently spoken to his brother and was encouraged by how hopeful Jake sounded about the future.

"It’s just so hard to believe," Matthew Nguyen said. "I had just spoken to him on Tuesday, and he sounded like he finally figured some stuff out. Then we get a call on Friday… and this is the case."

Jake served in the Marine Corps and was studying to become an EMT.

Uber releases statement

Uber sent the following statement: "This is a devastating tragedy, and our thoughts are with the driver’s family and friends. We are in touch with law enforcement and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation."

Call for justice

As detectives continue their investigation, Jake’s family is pushing for answers.

"I think justice would look like the people or person just coming forward and accepting responsibility for what’s been done," Matthew Nguyen said.

A GoFundMe has been set up in memory of Jake. You can click here to contribute.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is urging anyone with information to call 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously and may lead to a cash reward.