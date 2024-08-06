I-10 Katy Eastbound lanes closed after lost load near Houston Avenue

Multiple lanes of I-10 Katy have been shut down due to lost load in central Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Houston TranStar, two vehicles were involved in an accident on IH-10 Katy Eastbound at Houston Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation stated multiple mainlanes are blocked due to a bridge being hit and a load being lost.

The accident affected the right shoulder lane, right lane, and two center lanes.

Drivers should expect delays as TxDOT crews and other officials work to clear the scene.