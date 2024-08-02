I-10 East 18-wheeler accident: Multiple lanes closed after truck turns over

An 18-wheeler accident caused multiple lanes to close on I-10 on Friday morning.

According to Houston TranStar, three vehicles were involved in a heavy truck accident on I-10 East westbound at Market Street and Uvalde Road around 11:30 a.m. It appears the truck went over the median, into opposing traffic.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Multiple lanes have been closed as authorities work to clear the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information is released.