A major Houston highway will be closed over the weekend for construction.

The Texas Department of Transportation said Union Pacific crews will be doing work on a railroad bridge over the I-10 East Freeway main lanes near Wayside Drive.

To safely repair the bridge, crews will close all the main lanes of I-10 East Freeway eastbound between I-69 Eastex and McCarty Street beginning Friday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 9 at 5 a.m.

TxDOT says the repairs are occurring due to the bridge being struck last month by an over-height vehicle.

Traffic from I-10 eastbound will be detoured to the I-69 northbound to I-610 North Loop eastbound to reach the I-10 East Freeway.

Travelers should expect delays this weekend and should consider an alternate route. Police will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

You can find additional closure information can be found at the Houston TranStar website.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077 or Union Pacific Communications Manager Robynn Tysver at (402) 544-6037.