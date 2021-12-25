Husband, wife dead from apparent murder-suicide Christmas morning in NE Harris Co.

article

Authorities say five children are spending Christmas without their parents from what appears to be a murder-suicide in northeast Harris County.

It's unclear how the events exactly transpired, but deputies were called out to a home in the 5600 block of Daun St. near Mt. Houston. That's where Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, says Arsenio and Maria Gonzalez, 45, and 42, respectively, were found dead in their front lawn.

The sheriff says Mrs. Gonzalez had signs of blunt trauma while her husband suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

From what we understand so far, according to Sheriff Gonzalez, the couple had just come back home from a "family Christmas function" before everything transpired.

We're also told five unidentified children, ranging between ages 7-16, were also found at the scene, who did not witness the incident and were unharmed.

At last check, Child Protective Services was working to place the children with relatives.