Recent storms have reminded us that it doesn't take a hurricane, or tropical storm, to knock the power out. Rich Gillette, of John Moore Services, shared some of the different generator options available to consumers.

Whole-Home standby generators can provide instant power for the whole home, but have a larger up-front cost and can require expensive, annual maintenance.

Portable generators can offer a wide range of power but can fall short of whole-home needs. They are, often, a cheaper alternative, but need to be monitored more closely, during use. A growing availability of tri-fuel generators, that use gasoline, propane, or natural gas, has offered more affordability for consumers.

As always, use portable generators in well-ventilated areas, away from the home, to prevent carbon monoxide from getting inside. Consult a licensed electrician to connect any generator to your home properly.