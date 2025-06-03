Hurricane season 2025: List of what you need to be prepared
HOUSTON - The 2025 hurricane season started on June 1. Here is a list of items you should have if you're facing a hurricane or a tropical storm.
2025 Hurricane Season
In Texas, the hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30. The highest risk of storms, including hurricanes and tropical storms, is generally from August to October, particularly as the Gulf's sea surface temperatures are warmest during these months.
NOAA is predicting 13 to 19 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 5 major hurricanes. Now is the time to prepare.
At a minimum, have the basic supplies listed below. Keep supplies in an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in case you must evacuate.
Also check out Meteorologist John Dawson's Hurricane Gear Tests for other items.
The Latest Tropical Weather Forecast
Basic Emergency Kit
- WATER - one gallon per person, 3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home
- FOOD - non-perishable food, 3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home
- CELL PHONE CHARGER - car charger or one that can work when the power goes out (solar, crank, battery pack)
- FLASHLIGHT - for each person, plus extra batteries
- FIRST AID KIT - deluxe family kit
- PRESCRIPTIONS- medications for two weeks and backup glasses
- KITCHEN ACCESSORIES- plates, utensils, & manual can opener
- TOILET PAPER - enough for all, plus other hygiene items
- CASH - small bills
- ICE CHEST - no refrigerator for weeks is possible
- GAS CAN - safely store gasoline for cars and generators
- CLOTHING - complete change of clothes, including sturdy shoes and hat
- SLEEPING BAGS - bedding that can be portable
- TOYS AND GAMES - entertainment for kids & adults
- MULTI-PURPOSE TOOL - compact device with knife, screwdrivers, and pliers
Additional Items
- Infant formula, diapers, & other baby items
- Pet food and extra water for pets
- Medical Supplies - hearing aid batteries, contact lenses, syringes
- Hand sanitizer & disinfectant wipes
- Battery-powered lanterns for common areas
- Battery-powered radio
- Rain gear
- Towels
- Scissors
- Duct Tape
- Garbage bags
- Bleach and cleaning supplies
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Sunscreen & insect repellant
- Shovel and basic tools
- Glow sticks
- Whistle
HOUSTON STORMS
- 9/9/1900 The 1900 Galveston HurricaneDeadliest natural disaster in U.S. history with an estimated 8,000–12,000 lives lost.
- 9/11/61 Hurricane Carla Powerful storm, made landfall as a Category 4.
- 7/24/79 TS Claudette Set continental U.S. highest 24-hour rainfall total of 43 inches in Alvin, TX.
- 8/18/83 Hurricane Alicia Last major hurricane for Southeast Texas.
- 6/06/01 Tropical Storm Allison Record rainfall devastated parts of Houston area.
- 9/24/05 Hurricane Rita Triggered massive evacuations across TX and LA.
- 9/13/08 Hurricane IkeDevastating storm surge across several counties.
- 8/25/17 Hurricane HarveyCatastrophic rainfall of 45–50 inches
- 9/17/19 Tropical Storm ImeldaDevastating floods across SE Texas
- 7/8/24 Hurricane BerylMillions lost power due to high winds.
