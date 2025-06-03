article

The Brief Now is the time to prepare for the 2025 hurricane season. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. NOAA is predicting more than 13 named storms, up to 10 hurricanes, with three to five of them being major hurricanes.



The 2025 hurricane season started on June 1. Here is a list of items you should have if you're facing a hurricane or a tropical storm.

2025 Hurricane Season

In Texas, the hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30. The highest risk of storms, including hurricanes and tropical storms, is generally from August to October, particularly as the Gulf's sea surface temperatures are warmest during these months.

NOAA is predicting 13 to 19 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 5 major hurricanes. Now is the time to prepare.

At a minimum, have the basic supplies listed below. Keep supplies in an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in case you must evacuate.

Basic Emergency Kit

WATER - one gallon per person, 3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home

FOOD - non-perishable food, 3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home

CELL PHONE CHARGER - car charger or one that can work when the power goes out (solar, crank, battery pack)

FLASHLIGHT - for each person, plus extra batteries

FIRST AID KIT - deluxe family kit

PRESCRIPTIONS- medications for two weeks and backup glasses

KITCHEN ACCESSORIES- plates, utensils, & manual can opener

TOILET PAPER - enough for all, plus other hygiene items

CASH - small bills

ICE CHEST - no refrigerator for weeks is possible

GAS CAN - safely store gasoline for cars and generators

CLOTHING - complete change of clothes, including sturdy shoes and hat

SLEEPING BAGS - bedding that can be portable

TOYS AND GAMES - entertainment for kids & adults

MULTI-PURPOSE TOOL - compact device with knife, screwdrivers, and pliers

Additional Items

Infant formula, diapers, & other baby items

Pet food and extra water for pets

Medical Supplies - hearing aid batteries, contact lenses, syringes

Hand sanitizer & disinfectant wipes

Battery-powered lanterns for common areas

Battery-powered radio

Rain gear

Towels

Scissors

Duct Tape

Garbage bags

Bleach and cleaning supplies

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Sunscreen & insect repellant

Shovel and basic tools

Glow sticks

Whistle

HOUSTON STORMS

9/9/1900 The 1900 Galveston HurricaneDeadliest natural disaster in U.S. history with an estimated 8,000–12,000 lives lost.

9/11/61 Hurricane Carla Powerful storm, made landfall as a Category 4.

7/24/79 TS Claudette Set continental U.S. highest 24-hour rainfall total of 43 inches in Alvin, TX.

8/18/83 Hurricane Alicia Last major hurricane for Southeast Texas.

6/06/01 Tropical Storm Allison Record rainfall devastated parts of Houston area.

9/24/05 Hurricane Rita Triggered massive evacuations across TX and LA.

9/13/08 Hurricane IkeDevastating storm surge across several counties.

8/25/17 Hurricane HarveyCatastrophic rainfall of 45–50 inches

9/17/19 Tropical Storm ImeldaDevastating floods across SE Texas

7/8/24 Hurricane BerylMillions lost power due to high winds.