Thousands of residents remain in need of essential supplies following prolonged power outages caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Several organizations have announced distribution events for the weekend to assist with recovery efforts.

Here are the details for the sites. We will continue to add more as we become aware.

Bread of Life

Alongside nonperishable foods, school supplies will also be distributed in conjunction with their annual all-in Back to School event. The event is free and items will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact 832-939-7477.

Date: Saturday, July 20th, from 8 am to 12:00 pm

Location: St. John’s United Methodist Church, 2019 Crawford St., Houston, TX 77002.

CITGO and Catholic Charities

Sponsored by CITGO, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will host a drive-thru distribution providing supplies such as food, water, and cleaning products, available until stocks are depleted. The event is exclusively for individuals in vehicles; pedestrians will not be served. For further details and disaster recovery resources, visit their website.

Date: Saturday, July 20th, at 9:00 am

Location: 2900 Louisiana Street in Houston.

Zakat Foundation

The Zakat Foundation Houston headquarters is preparing 1,000 food packages for distribution across nine locations in the Houston area over the next few days. Additional distributions are scheduled at various times and locations throughout the weekend. If you need more information or are interested in volunteering, you can find more information at their website.

Date: Saturday, July 20th, at 10:00 am

Location: Universal Church, located at 7075 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074.

Date: Sunday, July 21st at 6:30 pm

Location: Madrasah Islamiah, located at 6665 Bintliff Dr, Houston, TX 77074.