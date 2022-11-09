Nicole expected to make landfall as hurricane in Florida, bringing heavy rain, possible tornadoes

It may be November and the last few weeks of the 2022 hurricane season, but the tropics remain active with a rare November hurricane landfall expected in Florida late Wednesday night.

Nicole officially made it to hurricane status with winds increasing to 75 MPH Wednesday evening.

Nicole will bring up to 8 inches of rain to parts of Florida along with 3-5 feet of storm surge and the threat of a few tornadoes.

November is usually the month with the least amount of tropical cyclones making landfall in the United States.

This will be a rare strike for the state of Florida. The last time Florida was hit by a hurricane in November was 1985, 37 years ago! This was Hurricane Kate which made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on November 21st, 1985. This will also be a new record for the latest in the season a hurricane has hit Florida's east coast.

The last hurricane to hit Florida's east coast was the Yankee Hurricane back on November 4th, 1935. This hurricane hit near Miami Beach.

Hurricane season runs through November 30th.