Hurricane Beryl victim frustrated FEMA won't cover home repairs, generator cost

A new hurricane season is about to begin. But nearly a year since Hurricane Beryl last July, we continue to hear from some viewers who say they're frustrated that their FEMA aid applications have been delayed or denied.

By the numbers:

FEMA received so many applications for assistance from Hurricane Beryl, it asked Texas Health and Human Services to help process them. HHSC says that as of May 28, 2025, FEMA has now approved 736,163 applications for Other Needs Assistance, and HHSC has fully processed 735,417 applications.

Houston woman's application denied

Local perspective:

A Houston woman contacted us, saying her FEMA application to repair her home after Hurricane Beryl was denied, and she had been waiting for months for her appeal.

She doesn't have insurance, and says she needs help to get it fixed.

When Hurricane Beryl hit the Houston area last July, "the transformer blew and that was it," recalls Elizabeth Hill.

Hill says she lost power for eight days and her breakers were blown. For nearly a year, she’s had to rely on temporary breakers and extension cords.

"For my washing machine, the outlet over here doesn’t work, so we have to run an extension cord into the hallway," she showed us.

Extension cords wind their way through her home.

"If I want to use my garbage disposal or dishwasher, I have to unplug it. I have to go behind here unplug and then run a cord because the outlets under here are no good," she said, pointing under her kitchen sink.

She worries her home could catch fire.

"It was sizzling. So me and my daughter removed the panel, took the breaker off," she said of her electrical box.

Hill says she also bought a generator in the power outage. FEMA announced it would reimburse up to $629 for generators purchased in the long power outage after Beryl without requiring a medical need for one.

"So here's my generator," she showed us in her backyard.

While Hill says she received FEMA's Assistance for Other Needs after Beryl, her application for the generator and electrical repairs were denied. She appealed last fall, and was still waiting when we met her in March.

We reached out to Texas Health and Human Services, which FEMA asked to help process Hurricane Beryl applications. HHS told us Hill needed to provide FEMA more documentation. So she did, but was denied again.

We emailed FEMA twice to learn why Hill was denied, but haven't heard back.

What to do if your FEMA application is denied

What you can do:

So what can you do if your FEMA application is delayed or denied and you disagree? You can turn to a lawyer.

"Just from Hurricane Beryl, I believe we had over 1,500 applications at that time," said Clarissa Ayala with Lone Star Legal Aid.

Lone Star Legal Aid has been helping lower-income storm victims with FEMA applications and appeals.

"A lawyer can actually file the appeal for you, and help you gather all the documents necessary to prove whatever it is that FEMA was denying you for," explained Ayala.

Hill is now applying for legal aid, hoping to finally stop having to rely on extension cords.

"If I had the two grand to do this myself, I would. But I don’t," said Hill.

Here are tips from Lone Star Legal Aid for FEMA applications and appeals:

Ayala says most denials are due to a lack of proof of homeownership, especially if you inherited the home.

If you have homeowner's insurance that is not covering a repair, you must show FEMA the denial letter.

You must show that the damage makes the home unsafe, unsanitary, or uninhabitable.

And be sure to provide photos of the damage, estimates for repairs, and receipts for your costs.

Lone Star Legal Aid says anyone in need should apply for help.