Defense attorney accused of delivering narcotics to Harris County inmate

The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced arrests of a defense attorney and two others accused of smuggling narcotics into a correctional facility.

Hunter Hays Simmons, 39, an attorney in the Houston area, was arrested along with Tanisha D. Butler, 40, and Joshua J. Piper, 22. All three face charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the group allegedly delivered narcotics to an inmate within the Harris County Jail.

No information has been released on what the narcotics were or how much.