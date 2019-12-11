Hundreds attend Sgt. Chris Brewster's visitation

Hundreds attended visitation for slain Houston Police Sergeant Christopher Brewster. A Houston Police Department video shot last February shows Sergeant Brewster being promoted.

His wife Bethany can be seen pinning his sergeant badge on his chest.

Ten months later, Bethany Brewster became a widow.

Cynthia and Lewis Brewster would be without their heroic son.

"He really set an example that hopefully his officers and even myself will follow," said HPD Sergeant Robert Ruiz Jr.

Those who knew Sergeant Brewster say he loved being a police officer and he loved making people laugh.

"I'd seen him the day before he was messing with me. I was messing with him, joking with each other and to get the call the next day that something's happened," Ruiz said.

"It was the end of April and here around the corner comes Sergeant Brewster whistling Christmas music," said HPD Sergeant Paul Wyssbrou. "He loved Christmas, told me he was going to be is whistling Christmas music all year."

Sergeant Brewster was also known for his love of animals.

We're out there for an hour trying to catch this little kitten. I'm like, 'I can trust this guy he loves kittens too,'" Wyssbrou said.

Sergeant Brewster's tragic death has left a void at the southeast side division.

"Absolutely. It's a huge hole it, will not heal," Wyssbrou said. "We will miss him."