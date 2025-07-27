Deerbrook Mall evacuated due to bomb threat, suspect on the run
HUMBLE, Texas - Deerbrook Mall in the Humble area has been cleared after a suspect allegedly claimed that he had a bomb, according to police.
What we know:
According to Humble Police Chief Dan Zientek, a male walked into the Barnes & Noble that's connected to the mall, then shouted that he had a bomb before going into the mall.
The mall was evacuated as a precaution. The threat is not believed to be credible.
Texas DPS says troopers were called to help Humble Police, and K-9 units are searching the mall.
No suspects are in custody at this point.
Humble Police shared a surveillance photo of the suspect. Chief Zientek says the person has only been described as a young Hispanic male.
What we don't know:
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
The Source: Humble Police Chief Dan Zientek and Texas Department of Public Safety