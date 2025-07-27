Deerbrook Mall evacuated due to bomb threat, suspect on the run

The Brief A male suspect allegedly shouted that he had a bomb before entering the mall. The mall was cleared as a precaution. The suspect is not in custody at this time. Texas DPS has been called to assist Humble Police.



Deerbrook Mall in the Humble area has been cleared after a suspect allegedly claimed that he had a bomb, according to police.

Humble, TX: Deerbrook Mall evacuated

What we know:

According to Humble Police Chief Dan Zientek, a male walked into the Barnes & Noble that's connected to the mall, then shouted that he had a bomb before going into the mall.

The mall was evacuated as a precaution. The threat is not believed to be credible.

Texas DPS says troopers were called to help Humble Police, and K-9 units are searching the mall.

No suspects are in custody at this point.

Humble Police shared a surveillance photo of the suspect. Chief Zientek says the person has only been described as a young Hispanic male.

(Courtesy: Humble Police Department)

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time.