'Suspected impaired drivers' strike two Harris County patrol vehicles at Humble event, sheriff says

The Brief Two Harris County patrol vehicles were struck by separate vehicles as authorities handled traffic at a Humble event. A sergeant was rear-ended by one driver and treated for minor injuries. Both suspect drivers allegedly showed signs of intoxication.



Two drivers are in Harris County custody after separately crashing into patrol vehicles in the Humble area, according to the sheriff.

Humble crashes: Drivers strike patrol vehicles

(Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the crashes happened while authorities were controlling traffic at an event on FM 1960 and Belleau Wood Drive.

One driver allegedly rear-ended a patrol vehicle with a sergeant inside. The sergeant was taken to a clinic for minor injuries and has since been released.

While that crash was being investigated, another driver reportedly struck another patrol vehicle. No one was inside that vehicle at the time.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, both drivers showed signs of intoxication and were arrested.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

It's not clear if the crashes are tied to the event that authorities were assisting with.