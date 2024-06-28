Humble teen sentenced after pleading guilty to killing his mother

A Humble teen, who pleaded guilty to killing his mother in 2022, learned his sentence this week.

19-year-old Tyler Roenz was sentenced to 40 years behind bars, according to Harris County Disrict Attorney Kim Ogg.

"This is an awful tragedy for this family," Ogg said. "It was important that this defendant took responsibility for what he did, and now he will spend decades in prison for his actions."

According to a release, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz was killed while the two were at home in October 2022.

Officials said he later put her body in the trunk of a family car and drove north.

A family member arriving at the house after Roenz left suspected foul play and contacted the Harris County Sheriff's Office about the mother and son missing with the car.

Authorities said after using license plate readers, they were able to track Roenz down as he drove through Oklahoma and Kansas.

A day after the murder of his mother, he was arrested in Nebraska by a state highway patrol trooper who spotted the car.

A Nebraska medical examiner determined that Michelle Roenz died from blunt-force trauma to the head and strangulation.

Roenz also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in exchange for a sentence of 20 years. Two other felonies were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

According to a release, Roenz must serve at least half of the prison sentence before he is eligible for parole. He also can't appeal the convictions or the prison sentences.