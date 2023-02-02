Expand / Collapse search

$1 million bond set for Humble teen accused of killing his mom

Humble
Tyler Roenz (left)/Michelle Roenz (right)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Humble teen accused of killing his mom now has a $1 million dollar bond set by a judge. 

In October 2022, Tyler Roenz's mother's body was found inside the trunk of the car he crashed during a police chase in Nebraska. 

The judge also set conditions for Roenz's release if he makes bond.

Court documents reveal nightmare in Humble home

Roenz is facing numerous charges in his mother's death including murder. 

He is also facing a sexual assault charge in a separate case.
 