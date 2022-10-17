Court documents reveal bloody scene in Humble where mother, son went missing, later found in Nebraska

Court documents are providing some new information after a son and mother went missing and were later found in Nebraska with the mother dead.

17-year-old Tyler Roenz and his mother, 40-year-old Michelle Roenz, were reported missing last week from Humble.

A clear alert was issued by authorities after they were reported missing.

Tyler Roenz (left)/Michelle Roenz (right)

Court documents stated that Tyler used the husband's vehicle to get to and from school on specific days of the week, but was not allowed to drive the vehicle outside of Harris County or the state.

According to the documents, police said they found blood and apparent human teeth in the garage of the family's home.

Documents said the husband of the mother also found what appeared to be a trail of blood from the garage to the master bedroom, where the human teeth were found.

Court documents also revealed that the husband contacted Discover, and found out that a card, that was both the husband's and wife's, was used at gas stations in Humble, Richland, Atoka, Oklahoma, and Chetopa, Kansas.

A high-speed chase later ended in Nebraska where the vehicle was found with Tyler driving, and Michelle was found dead in the trunk of the vehicle.

Official documents stated that Michelle died from results of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Currently, Tyler has only been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.