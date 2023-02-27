Humble student arrested for bringing fireworks to middle school dance, set them off

article

One Humble ISD student is facing charges after officials said the student brought fireworks and set them off at a school dance.

According to a letter from Michael Curl, principal of Kingwood Middle School, the fireworks were set off in the gym at the end of the school dance.

In the letter, Curl said, "it is unacceptable to cause people to fear for their safety. Young people sometimes make unfortunate choices. What may seem like a prank to some can actually be a crime."

The student was taken into custody on Monday and charged with disrupting a gathering or meeting. The student will also face school discipline according to the Humble ISD Student Code of Conduct.

Curl said the firecrackers were Black-Cat style and the pops went off on one side of the gym for about five seconds. About half of the students were in the gym at the time while the other half were in the cafeteria.

Curl stated, "Campus staff spoke in person to many parents as they picked up students from the dance. Afterwards, we reviewed videos of what happened and allowed investigators time to do their work. Once the facts were determined, we were able to issue a notice that same night. When something unusual occurs, there are often many rumors that do not turn out to be true. It is imperative that we provide accurate information. This was an unusual occurrence for our campus. Anytime something unusual occurs, we will use it as an opportunity to review our safety standards and procedures."

MORE HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

Curl added that they recognize that dances are an important part of school culture and won't be eliminated because of the poor choice of one student.