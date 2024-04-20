The Humble Police Department is investigating an Aggravated Robbery and Shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Quail Run Drive, around 7:30 am on Saturday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, two men were robbed at gunpoint and one of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Humble police arrived on the scene within minutes and administered first aid to the victim until Humble Fire Rescue arrived and transported the wounded individual to a local hospital.

The man's injuries are listed as non-life threatening, and he is stable at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide updates as they are released.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

If anyone has information regarding this incident, we encourage them to call the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127 or leave them a tip on their website at www.humblepolice.com.