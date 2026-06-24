$250K bond for suspect in Humble shootout that injured constable deputies

The Brief Edgar Villegas in custody for aggravated assault of a public servant. Villegas is accused of shooting two constable deputies, sending one of them to a hospital. The suspect was initially in the hospital for a K-9 injury.



A man has gone from a hospital bed to a jail cell for allegedly shooting two constable deputies in the Humble area last weekend.

Humble deputy shooting suspect in jail

What we know:

Records confirm that 38-year-old Edgar Villegas is in custody for one charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Villegas' bond has been set for $250,000. His next court date will be in August.

Villegas was in a hospital for treatment after the shooting.

(Photo courtesy of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

The backstory:

Villegas is accused of shooting two deputies during an incident on Friday night.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office was called out to Woodland Hills Drive and Balmoral Bay Drive for a report of shots fired.

Officials say a shootout started when authorities arrived and found the suspect.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy shot by suspect in Humble, suspect in custody

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Constable Deputy Dante Zepeda was shot in the hip and upper arm. He later underwent surgery and was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Precinct 4 Deputy Dante Zepeda was injured in the arm and wrist area after being shot in the June 19 incident at a Humble apartment complex. He was released from the hospital on Father's Day after a successful surgery and is recovering. (PC4 photo)

Constable Deputy George Esparza was also injured, but he stayed at the scene until SWAT units arrived. He was later treated and released.

After the constable deputies were injured, authorities say the suspect ran into a nearby apartment and a standoff unfolded. Gas was deployed, causing him to come out. A K9 then helped apprehend the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to treeat the K9 bite.