The Brief Showery weather continues through the weekend. A few storms could produce locally heavy rain. Steamy temperatures continue before a possible midweek change.



Deep Gulf moisture keeps scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend. Rain will be hit-or-miss, with warm and humid conditions in between the storms.

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Heavy rain possible in spots

A few thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain over a short period of time. Brief street flooding, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible underneath the stronger storms.

Drier middle of next week

Daily highs reach the mid 90s, with heat index values above 100 away from scattered storms. A hotter and drier pattern could return by the middle of next week as rain chances begin to decrease and temps could ramp back into the upper 90s.